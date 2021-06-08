Cocktail time! Learn how to make one of the Olympic Bar's signature drinks

The recently remodeled lobby at The Fairmont Hotel in downtown Seattle comes complete with a new bar right in the middle of it! 🍸 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — If there's one thing Seattleites love, it's coffee, so it only makes sense one of the signature drinks at The Olympic Bar at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Seattle has espresso in it!

Making the drink at home is easier than you think -- and bartender CJ Catalano joins New Day NW to shows us how it's done. Follow along with the recipe below!

The Seattleite

INGREDIENTS:

Olympic Honey Vodka 2oz.

Amaro Montenegro .25 oz.

Fresh Espresso 1 oz.

Simple Syrup .5 oz.

Lemon peel, for serving

DIRECTIONS: Add all of your ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake long and hard until the drink is well chilled. Double strain the cocktail into a coupe glass by using a Hawthorne and a fine strainer. Peel a lemon using a Y-peeler over the glass to express lemon oil onto the cocktail. Cut the off sides of the peel and run a slit into the center to garnish the glass.

CONNECTION TO THE FAIRMONT OLYMPIC: This delightful take on an Espresso Martini features our own Olympic Honey Vodka that was created in partnership with local Seattle distillery Sun Liquor and made with honey from bees located on the rooftop of the hotel. The Seattleite features Espresso and amaro, a classic combination known to Italians as “Caffé corretto” or “corrected coffee.” The Amaro Montenegro offers beautiful cardamom notes and the Olympic Honey Vodka rounds out this signature Seattle cocktail.