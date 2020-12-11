Chef Rachael Yang's recipe for Spicy Braised Alaska Sole

There's more to seafoodie life than Salmon!

SEATTLE — Seattle Chef and restaurateur Rachael Yang is well known for her popular Seattle restaurants Joule, Revel, and Trove.

She's partnered with Alaska Seafood to develop recipes for an initiative around #SeafoodSunday to encourage people to eat more wild seafood – especially from Alaska where the majority of our wild fish comes from. The goal is to educate home cooks with awesome and simple recipes while supporting the fishermen who dedicate their lives to bringing fish to people around the globe.

"Alaska sole is lean and tender with mild flavor, which makes it a versatile fish to cook. It’s very typical to find some sort of soy sauce braised fish in Asia. In this dish, addition of charred Kombu, Thai chili, and makrut lime leaf add savory, spicy and citrusy kick to the classic preparation." - Chef Yang