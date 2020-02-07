Chef Edouardo Jordan on the intersection of food and race

The James Beard Award-Winning chef shares his thoughts on the importance of learning the history of the food you're eating.

SEATTLE — Chef Edouardo Jordan is known for his popular restaurants Salare, JuneBaby and Lucinda Grain Bar in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.

With COVID-19 impacting the food security of our communities, Jordan is doing his part to help with what he knows best: getting delicious food to people.

He spoke with Margaret Larson about how business has been impacted by the pandemic, and the history behind the food he serves at his restaurants.