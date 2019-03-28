The weekend is here! You can celebrate with this heavenly vanilla cake coated with buttercream frosting.

Naked Vanilla Butter Cake Recipe

Serves 10-12

Equipment:

Stand mixer, bowl and attachment

Cake pans

Parchment circles

Sifter

Plastic wrap

Ziploc bags

Cake trimmer

Piping bag

Tip

Offset spatula

Icing scraper

Flowers

Cake stand

Cake Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

4 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream and 1 cup whole milk, whisked together

Buttercream Frosting Ingredients:

2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

6 - 7 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

Up to 1/2 cup whole milk

Cake Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter three 8-inch cake pans and line the base of each with parchment.

Butter the parchment and dust each with flour. Sift together dry ingredients and set aside.

Beat the butter for 2-3 minutes on medium/low until light and creamy.

Add the sugar and vanilla extract and beat for another 3 minutes on medium/medium-high until fluffy and light in color.

Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat on low until well combined. Next, add half of the flour mixture. Once this is well incorporated, add the milk mixture, and finally, the remaining flour.

Pour into prepared pans and bake for 35-40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool before removing from pans. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Buttercream Frosting Directions:

Beat the butter on medium speed for several minutes.

Add 3 cups of the powdered sugar and mix on low to incorporate. Repeat with an additional 3 cups. Increase the speed to medium and add the vanilla, salt, and 2 tablespoons milk. Beat for about three minutes. Add more sugar if the frosting seems too thin, or more milk if it is too thick.

Trim the chilled cake layers so they are even.

Use a piping bag and 1/2-inch round-tip to pipe a circle of icing around the perimeter of the first layer.

Fill the center of the circle with icing, and gently layer another cake round of top. Continue until your cake is fully assembled.

Use an icing smoother (or a small scraper) to add a small amount of frosting to the outside of the cake. Decorate with fresh fruit or flowers.

