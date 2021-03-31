This classic carrot cake hits the spot

SEATTLE — Melissa Behan, aka Lulu the Baker shares her farmhouse life in her new cookbook Farmhouse Weekends: Menus for Relaxing Country Living all Year Long.
Her carrot cake is approachable and can be made in a 9 x 13 pan, without fussing over layers. We love that she shared the recipe. Happy baking!
Classic Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
by Melissa Behan, Farmhouse Weekends
Cake Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups shredded carrots (about 8 oz)
- 1 (8-oz) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1 cup golden raisins
- 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes
**Don't use pre-shredded carrots from the store as they're cut too thickly
Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients
- 1 (8 oz) brick cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 pound (about 3 3/4 cups) powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- a pinch of salt
- 1 cup chopped pecans for topping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl or in a bowl of a mixer, combine eggs, sugar, and oil.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the large bowl, and stir until just combined. Add the carrots, pineapple, raisins, and coconut, and stir until they're evenly distributed.
- Spread the batter in the prepared pan, and bake 40-45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely, before frosting.
- While the cake cools, make the frosting. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt and beat until smooth. When the cake is completely cool, frost it, sprinkle with chopped pecans if desired, and serve.
