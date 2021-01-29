Classic French cuisine and a new documentary - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie

Popular items include the cassoulet (which can be ordered hot, or cold for at-home cooking); the best-selling brunch favorite, crab quiche; and the boeuf bourguignon.



"It's a red wine marinated beef,” Gordon said. "Then we sear it and braise it along with a little bit of bacon and mushrooms, and then it's served on spatzle. I think it's a super tasty and satisfying combination."



You can also grab takeout cocktails. And even though you can't dine inside, the charm and warmth extend outside – it turns out one of Café Campagne's servers, Devon Midori Hale, is also an artist. She painted murals on the plywood that covers the windows.



"The mural turned out to be extraordinary,” Gordon said. “She captured a spirit of this restaurant and the Market and our guests in a way that I hadn't expected."



If you prefer delivery, there’s a chance Gordon could be the delivery person – on a bicycle.



"If it's a mile and a half away and you reach the $50 minimum, I may show up at your door,” he said. "We're making lemonade and there's some benefit to it. We're helping maintain that connection (with customers.)”