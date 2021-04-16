Why have brownies when you can have 'Sexy Brownies'?!

Ready to up your brownie game?
KING 5 Evening's Ellen Meny shows us just how easy it is with her recipe for "sexy brownies!" All you need is a pan, a layer of cookie dough, a layer of double stuffed Oreos and a final layer of your favorite brownie mix. Bake the brownies and voila! Your favorite new indulgence.
Want a drink to pair it with? A raspberry mimosa will do the trick! Watch us demonstrate in the segment above.
