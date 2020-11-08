Dine in for a good cause with Brotherton Cadillac

Enjoy an amazing steak dinner from home while raising money for cancer research at Fred Hutch. Sponsored by Brotherton Cadillac. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Brotherton Cadillac's Celebrity Steak-Out is a longtime event that has raised over $1.7 million for Fred Hutch's cancer research - but this year, they're turning the Steak-Out into a Steak-In!

Because the event is usually a steak dinner with an auction, the man behind the event, Brad Brotherton, has teamed up with John Howie Restaurants to bring the Steak-Out to your home. Each ticket purchased includes a steak (or salmon) dinner for two that you make and enjoy right from the comfort of your home.

20% from the purchase of every Steak-In meal kit will be donated to Fred Hutch. Tickets must be bought by Thursday, August 13th. The Steak-In itself is Tuesday, August 18th. Once you've bought your ticket, you'll pick up your meal kit from Chef Howie's Seastar restaurant in Bellevue on the 18th.

You can enjoy a delicious steak dinner at home with minimal preparation, thanks to Chef John Howie, who's worked with Brad on the Celebrity Steak-Out for several years.

"It's something that I really love being a part of - I don't think there's an individual out here that hasn't had cancer affect them in one way or another," Chef John Howie says.

Traditionally, celebrities serve guests meals at the Steak-Out - but this year, celebrities are sending in their well-wishes online, with videos posted throughout the week on Brotherton Cadillac's social media pages.

If you're looking for another way to help, you can also visit any Brotherton Cadillac location during the month of August and $100 from the purchase of every vehicle will be donated to Fred Hutch.

For Brad Brotherton, the Celebrity Steak-Out is a special event. Brad's father was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells, in 2006. Although he passed away from the cancer, Brad hopes - and knows - that his event can help others recover. That's why the event funds breakthrough cancer research at the Hutch.

"We decided to go through breakthrough cancer research, meaning that we could take this money and fund the stuff that might not get funded in a normal setting," Brad says. "I can honestly say that if my dad was diagnosed with cancer today, he would be cancer free."

So while the Celebrity Steak-Out/In is a fun event, it's also a way for Brad to honor his father.

"The meal is actually my dad's favorite meal," Brad says. "He loved to order a big tenderloin, a big piece of broccoli and a baked potato. He would always bring his own sour cream to the restaurant! We model it after his favorite meal."

While no sour cream is necessary for the meal you cook at home, it's a reminder of what his dad went through - and how the donations from the Celebrity Steak-Out are helping so many others in the community.