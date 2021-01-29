You can eat boba ice cream in Woodinville

Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves ice cream topped with boba! #k5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville does bubble tea and boba donuts, but they don't stop there. If you can't decide between a drink and a frozen treat, you don't have to! Bobae serves boba ice cream.

"It's so good," says co-owner Karma Lee. "It's chewy, it's delicious."

Bobae combines soft serve with unique flavors, like their sundae called Bo's Japan Trip - complete with boba and ceremonial matcha for a delicious combination. There's also Bo's First Girlfriend, with a generous helping of strawberry jam. No idea who Bo's first girlfriend was, though!

The secret to Bobae's ice cream is that their boba is made in-house, and kept hot throughout the day.

"Our boba are a lot softer than most, and so it's not going to have that bouncy texture you usually have in chemical boba," says Lee.