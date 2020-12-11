This Woodinville cafe makes boba doughnuts- and they've gone viral!

Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves boba doughnuts - and people are flocking to the cafe for a taste.

SEATTLE — Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville is known for their high-quality bubble tea and colorful, delicious drinks - but recently, they've done something incredible. Something out of this world.

Two words.

"One day we got some Bismark doughnuts and we're like, what if we put boba in there?" co-owner Karma Lee says, laughing.

They usually offer boba doughnuts once a month on a weekend, with rotating flavors like matcha, brown sugar boba and pumpkin.

"I think it's really fun to put a drinks concept into doughnut form," Lee says. "Doughnuts are always something that's celebrated, for me, in the Western culture. I think bringing in the Eastern culture with matcha and ube is something we can share."

Some of their flavors, like ube, take a lot of work to prepare, so they offer them on a very limited basis.

"I have to go through eighty to one-hundred pounds of ube," Lee says. "It's really labor intensive, so lots of love in every batch."

Lots of love in every batch, and lots of love from customers, too. Owners Karma and Joey Lee say they tend to sell out within thirty minutes to an hour.

"Often times with boba doughnut days, you get a line out the door," Lee says. "It makes us feel really good as a small business."