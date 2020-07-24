The cookie company that does sweet things for the community

Be warned: you might gain a little weight just by reading this article. #k5evening

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Back in her college days, to help pay tuition, Tacoma native Deborah Tuggle used to bake cookies every Friday for classmates.

Now she's president of Bite Me incorporated, a Lakewood company that employs more than a dozen people making as many as 14-thousand cookies an hour.



“I consider my competitor Nabisco. I just do,” she says. “So we are small, but we are mighty.”

From the very beginning Deb decided she'd never cut corners. Every cookie is made with the finest of natural ingredients.

“Everything is focused on quality quality quality and that is what makes this business so successful,” she says.



Her frosted shortbread cookies are made with real butter and plant based dyes. There are three kinds of ginger in her ginger snaps. And the frozen dough balls her company ships, so you can bake them at home, are made with walnuts and chocolate imported from Belgium.



“Cookies bring love. And a warm cookie is even better, right?” she asks.



Team Evening got to try the Warm Cookie program. We baked the cookies at home and we were mostly speechless. I think we each gave the cookies five rapturous nods.

The results reminded us of the kind of cookies you've purchased from high end grocery stores.

Deb's company has been making a lot of cookies sold under other labels.