A Washington restaurant's cheese tacos are taking the internet by storm

Local chain Birrieria Tijuana serves cheesy birria tacos that have a dedicated online following.

EVERETT, Wash. — Let's talk about the dip - it's part of what has made Birreria Tijuana one of the most popular restaurants in Western Washington.

Owner Freddy Zavala is in the business of birria, which is tender, delicious beef that's the backbone of his restaurant.

"We sell the best birria in Seattle," Zavala says. "We cook it for three to four hours, and about three thousand pounds a week!"

They put birria in and on everything. They make burritos, mulitas, and tacos, but their most popular item is the quesabirria - a cheesy birria taco. Customers often dip the cheesy tacos in consome, the stew they cook the birria in.

This combo is everywhere on social media, and for good reason. It's just plain delicious.

You can wash down your cheesy tacos with one of their artful agua frescas, and add a churro sundae at the end if you're feeling extra decadent.

For Zavala, who started out by selling tacos on the streets of Kent, this is a dream come true.

"I'm so happy, because you know, people love it," Zavala says.