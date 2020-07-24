Seattle food bank committed to not giving any canned goods

John Wesley and Seattle BIPOC Organic Food Bank volunteers provide free organic produce for those in need. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There’s a healthier alternative food bank in Seattle that only delivers organic food: Seattle BIPOC Organic Food Bank, found by John Wesley. He grew up in a family that would never leave people behind.

“I've been working for the community for most of my life. When I was a kid, my dad was like drove us to the projects to feed people. He and my mom found a food bank at our local church that they were a part of. When I was 9 or 10. That's just kind of really in my blood,” recalled John.

What makes them different than any other food-bank is their commitment to not giving people any canned goods.

BIPOC stands for Black Indigenous Persons of Color. “One of the big differences is the word organic. Everyone focuses on BIPOC. But we are only serving organic food to people,” explained John.

The Seattle Community Farm that's cleared by the volunteers doesn’t look much now, but soon it will be feeding the community organic produce.

For now, BIPOC Organic Food Bank is connecting people in need directly with gardens and farms in the Seattle area. Danny Woo community garden in the international district is one of them.

“Danny Woo Community Garden is one of the first gardens who first organizations who contacted us to see how they could help us,” said John.

Not only providing food, but BIPOC food bank is also taking care of well-being through art. Mari Shibuya is a Seattle artist, who volunteers with the food bank. She holds the art activities in the community.

"Using art as a way that we get to really bring our full selves to the community. And so, we're going to be painting little boards, and then applying them around the inside of the fence here," said Mari while clearing Seattle Community Farm.