Doctor turned baker shares Lunar New Year recipes with fellow Washingtonians

Sharing her Chinese and Vietnamese heritage - Kat Lieu demonstrated DIY baking recipes to celebrate Lunar New Year.

SEATTLE — To celebrate Lunar New Year, Kat Lieu, the author of Modern Asian Baking at Home stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Sunday to share recipes.

Lieu is a doctor of physical therapy, but her passion for baking was reignited during the pandemic. While she still practices medicine, she has launched a baking group called Subtle Asian Baking.

Brought up by her mother from Hong Kong and her father from Vietnam, Lieu said her family is celebrating both the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat for Lunar New Year.

To celebrate, Lieu said her family starts out the day "auspiciously" and shares a "tray of togetherness" which features a variety of snacks and sweets.

While on KING 5, Lieu showed us how to make Chinese peanut butter cookies for an auspicious Lunar New Year. To view the recipe, click here.

Recently, Lieu teamed up for the Bespoke Seattle Bakers Box with fellow bakers Leann Dang, Krystin Samms, Cindy Yuong, and Tanantha Couiliard. Lena Dang created stickers for the box. More than $1,000 was raised through sales of the baker's boxes with all proceeds going to the Very Asian Creators Fund.

To watch Lieu's full interview and see more of her baking creations, click the video player above.

For more information about Modern Asian Baking at Home, click here.