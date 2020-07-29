Gala in a Box offers at-home feast during Auction of Washington Wines

Beloved Northwest fundraiser will go on - how you can bring the fun and festivity home. Sponsored by Auction of Washington Wines. #k5evening

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — It's been the toast of the Northwest for 33 years.

And this year the Auction of Washington Wines will raise glasses - and funds - for Seattle Children’s and WSU wine science and research yet again.

With a twist for the times.

“Instead of us gathering in the physical, we are gathering in the virtual. But we are excited about the opportunity to make this work!” said Linda Chauncey, director of education for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

The auction will stream via YouTube on August 15. But one thing that evening won't be virtual: you can feast on fare from two famous northwest chefs - for real.

“It's just a great organization for an amazing cause, so I love being a part of it,” said John Howie, chef and owner of John Howie Steakhouse and Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar.

“It's funny, It sounds corny but it's really made with love,” said Lisa Dupar, of Pomegranate Bistro, referring to the carefully curated and packaged meal boxes she and her staff have created.

Both chefs are making 'Gala in a Box' meals for the occasion: To go-food that's not your typical carry out. Like Dupar’s slow poached salmon with toasted fennel seeds and fennel pollen. Or Howie's roasted filet mignon with black truffle jus and crisp cheesy herb risotto cakes. The options are abundant, appetizers and dinners for beef eaters, seafood fans and veggie lovers are available - prices range from 60 to 250 dollars.

And each dinner for two comes with a bottle of bubbly from Chateau Ste. Michelle, the host location for the festivities. A portion of the price goes to fundraising.

“This is always one of my favorites, and this year, the charitable organizations aren't doing as well as they've done in the past. This is an opportunity, if you step up and you're part of this every year, then step up now, be a part of it, and donate the same way you have in the past. They really need it right now,” Chef Howie urged.

Oh - if you want Chef Howie to cook you a meal in person - that's up for bid too!

This year's Auction of Washington Wines might be different. But with a 'Gala in a Box' you can still eat good food, drink good wine and do good all at the same time.

Linda Chauncey says it’s an opportunity to celebrate, even if you can’t attend in person. "We're hoping that everybody will take a glass of Domaine Ste. Michelle, raise a glass to our community, to our industry, and to all of us getting together again, and until then, stay safe, and we'll see everybody at the virtual Gala!”