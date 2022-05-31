Asian-owned breweries work to give back during AANHPI Heritage Month

Two Asian-owned breweries in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood have been making a difference, one drink at a time.

SEATTLE — Tuesday marks the last day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Throughout the month, two Asian-owned breweries in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood have been making a difference one drink at a time.



"Celebrate being an Asian American in the United States is a beautiful thing," said Barry Chan, the co-founder of Lucky Envelope Brewing in Ballard. "Being an Asian American is Lucky Envelope Brewing."

The brewery donated a portion of their beer sales this month, resulting in thousands of dollars raised for two non-profit organizations.



"The Asian American Journalists Association and we also partnered with The Very Asian Foundation to help spread some awareness about diversity," said Chan.



Meanwhile, just a couple blocks away from Lucky Envelope is Rueben’s Brews, which is also making a difference in the brewing industry and community.

"There's sort of a stereotype that in the brewing industry it's all white dudes with beards, but we're very much bucking that trend here by having two Korean-American women who are part of this ownership and are very integral to the operations of this brewery," said Grace Kim Robbings, one of the co-founders of Reuben's Brews.