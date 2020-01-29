SEATTLE — Amazon has expanded a food stamp pilot program to Washington state.

Starting Wednesday, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the Seattle area will be able to order groceries online from Amazon and other participating retailers using their nutrition assistance benefits.

SNAP recipients will have access to Amazon Fresh and Prime Pantry as part of the program. An Amazon Prime membership is not required, and free shipping is also available.

An Amazon spokesperson said the pilot program is expected to expand to the rest of Washington within the next 30 days.

The United States Department of Agriculture launched the pilot program in New York state in 2019.

“Amazon enthusiastically volunteered to work with the USDA and participate in this landmark pilot because we believe in the goals of this program and its potential to significantly extend the value of SNAP benefits,” Amazon said in a press release.

Amazon said it believes the program will help lessen the public health crisis of food deserts.

