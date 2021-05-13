This tasty soup is made with Girl Scout cookies?!

The Girl Scouts have really had to pivot this year as they stopped going door to door and had to find new ways to sell their cookies. Fife eighth-grader and Girl Scout Sigourney Wilson decided to come up with a unique way to eat the fan-favorite Tagalong, a peanut butter cookie coated with chocolate. She joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to make the sweet treats savory with her recipe for Tagalong African Peanut Butter Soup with Fufu. Check it out below!