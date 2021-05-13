This tasty soup is made with Girl Scout cookies?!

Bet you've never had Girl Scout cookies like this before!
The Girl Scouts have really had to pivot this year as they stopped going door to door and had to find new ways to sell their cookies. Fife eighth-grader and Girl Scout Sigourney Wilson decided to come up with a unique way to eat the fan-favorite Tagalong, a peanut butter cookie coated with chocolate. She joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to make the sweet treats savory with her recipe for Tagalong African Peanut Butter Soup with Fufu. Check it out below!
Need to stock up? You can buy Girl Scout cookies at your local QFC as well as Red Apple Markets and Thriftways. Check locations here.
Tagalong African Peanut Soup With Fufu Recipe
Tagalong Peanut Soup Ingredients
Produce:
- 2 Garlic cloves
- 1 Red or yellow onion, Medium
- 1 Tomato, Medium Whole
- 6 carrots
Canned Goods:
- 2 cups Chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 tbsp Tomato paste
Baking & Spices:
- 1 tsp: achiote seasoning
- 1 tsp: adobo seasoning
- 1 tsp: bereber
- 1 tsp: ground or dried chile pepper
- 1/2 cup: cocoa powder
- 1 tsp: Cumin powder or anise seeds
- 1 tsp: Paprika
- 1 cup: peanut butter
- 1 box: crushed Tagalongs
- 1 tablespoon: za'atar seasoning
- 1 tsp: cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp: pepper
- 1 tsp: salt
- Add more seasonings to your taste
Liquids
- 4 cups: Water
Fufu Ingredients
- 4: boiled and skinless potatoes or cassava
- 3 tablespoons: corn starch, potato starch, masa, etc.
- 1 tsp: salt
- 1 tsp: white or black pepper
- 2 tsp: garlic powder
Directions
- Start off base of soup with chopped onions and garlic. Cook on medium-high till translucent. Put in the peanut butter, Tagalongs, and cocoa powder. Mix till thick. Add in all of seasonings. Then add tomato paste. Add chicken stock and mix till combined. Then add the water, tomatoes, and carrots. If you want to add in meat, you can add it now. Simmer on low till it reaches desired consistency.
- While your soup is simmering, put potatoes, with or without skin, into boiling water. Boil till you can poke it with a fork. Drain the potatoes, with a little bit of boiling water left, and put them back on the stove on medium heat. Mash the potatoes and gradually add the starch of your choosing till the mixture is elastic and bouncy. Season to taste. Scoop fufu onto some saran wrap and use a bowl or some spherical shape to mold the fufu into a ball. Wrap it in the saran wrap and let it cool.
- Once the soup and fufu are done, pour the soup into a bowl and put a slice of fufu on top. To eat it, take a small piece of fufu with your hand and dip it into the soup. Enjoy!
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.