A Thin Mint Parfait: Perfection in a glass

Lynnwood Girl Scout Aly Gustavson shares another reason to LOVE Thin Mints, the most popular Girl Scout cookie around. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's Girl Scout cookie season and Thin Mints are the #1 bestseller when it comes to the yearly cookie selection. We wanted to know what the experts, ie. the Girl Scouts themselves, would make with the delicious cookies.

Lynnwood Girl Scout Aly Gustavson perfected this Thin Mint Parfait. Aly has sold over 17,000 boxes of cookies since she started in scouts.

You can buy Girl Scout cookies at your local QFC as well as Red Apple Markets and Thriftways. Need a cookie fix? Check locations here.

Layered Thin Mint Parfait

By Aly Gustavson, Girl Scout

Makes 4 - 6 Parfaits

Ingredients:

For the Crust

• 8-10 Thin Mint cookies

• 3 T butter, melted

For the Mousse (adapted from “Classic Chocolate Mousse” by Bon Appetit)

• ¾ c chilled heavy cream, divided

• 4 large egg yolks

• 2 large egg whites

• ¼ cup brewed espresso or strong coffee, room temperature

• 1/8 t salt

• 3 T sugar, divided

• ¾ c semi-sweet (50-60% cacoa) chips

For the Whipped Cream

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 2 T sugar

• 1 t peppermint extract

Directions:

To make the crust:

Crush the cookies using a ziplock bag and rolling pin or a food processor until fine sand-like texture. Add the butter and mix together.

Pack 1-2 Tbsp. crust mixture into the bottom of 4-6 glass containers and set aside.

To Make the Mousse:

Beat ½ cup cream in a bowl until stiff peaks, cover, and chill

Combine egg yolks, coffee/espresso, salt, and 2 T sugar in a heatproof bowl. Set over a saucepan of gently simmering water (do not let bowl touch water). Cook, whisking constantly until mixture is lighter in color and almost doubled in volume. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the mixture should read 160 degrees. This takes about 1 minute.

Remove bowl from heat. Add chocolate and stir (ideally with a wooden spoon) until melted and the mixture is smooth. Let sit, stirring occasionally until room temperature.

Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites in a medium bowl on medium speed until foamy. With the mixer running, gradually beat in remaining 1 T sugar. Increase speed to high and beat until stiff peaks form.

Fold egg whites into chocolate mixture in 2 additions. Then fold reserved whipped cream into mixture just to blend. Cover and chill for approximately 2 hours.

To Make the Mint Whipped Cream:

Begin by whisking the heavy cream in a bowl (either by hand or machine) until it begins to thicken. Gradually add in the sugar and peppermint extract. Continue whisking until it forms stiff peaks.