BOISE, Idaho — Neighbors in the Harris Ranch community came together Friday to dedicate a special memorial that will recreate itself every year.



A beautiful field filled with thousands of yellow daffodils now serves as a living memorial to honor the Holocaust victims that perished in World War II.

A special ceremony was held to add a bronze plaque to honor those victims and to serve as a reminder for future generations about learning from the past.

Daffodils are annuals in Idaho, which mean they bloom in the spring just in time for national Holocaust Remembrance Day on May 2nd.



That means every spring this field will bloom with 15,000 colorful daffodils to catch the attention of everyone.



The idea is to remind people that history repeats itself, and that we must learn from the mistakes of the past.



Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg spoke at the dedication about the importance of that lesson for generations to come.



"Learning is always best hands on, so what better way than to walk through a field of daffodils and think, what is this about," said Clegg. "Remembering history is something that we should always do, especially remembering how both good and evil in mankind can change the course of history."



The Harris Ranch Limited Partnership funded and planted the 15,000 daffodils on land owned by the Bureau of Reclamation and managed by Barber Valley Development.

The community says they are proud to honor the victims of the Holocaust and to remind the community about the atrocities committed so they are never done again.

The community is encouraged to come visit the memorial while it is in full bloom this spring.

It is located on the southwest corner of Barber Drive and Old Hickory Way in Harris Ranch in Boise.