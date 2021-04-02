Pandemic has a devastating impact on women's careers and job gains

At-home child care demands, as well as job losses, takes a toll as women step out of the workforce with lasting ramifications.

SEATTLE — Sobering statistics were recently released by the Labor Department. Women accounted for 100% of the jobs shed by the US economy in December alone. Squeezed by the pandemic with at-home childcare and education demands, plus the general job losses, there's no doubt women are facing huge career setbacks.

Nancy McSharry Jensen, co-author of, Back-to-Business: Finding Your Confidence, Embracing Your Skills, and Landing Your Dream Job After a Career Pause talked about the effect such a loss will have on the whole economy. She also helps outline steps women can take now to get back into the workforce and make up for any losses.

McSharry Jensen and Sarah Duenwald started SwingShift to help women transition to new careers.