If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably heard of the Netflix show called “Tidying Up” where a woman named Marie Kondo comes into people's homes and helps them clean out their lives.

Her whole theory of cleaning is centered around finding joy and happiness in your belongings. People are getting hooked. In fact, Amazon's social platform Spark is filled with organizational purchases.

Kondo has inspired America to clean out their closets.

So, we wanted to get to the reality behind reality TV and tried her method at home. The key question to Kondo’s method is to ask yourself “does this item bring me joy?” If yes, then keep it! If not, toss it.

This simple question really helped us to thin out our closets and created a lot of new space.

There are three basic principles to follow.

• Sort and purge: If the item doesn’t bring you joy when you pick it up – put it in the donation or throw-away pile.

• Clean and fold: Kondo has a special technique of folding that helps you save space with vertical organization.

• Compartmentalize and organize: You can buy closet or drawer organizers to make it easier to organize your things once they’re in your closet.

Doing these three things can help you decide which items bring you joy, and which do not. For the items that do not bring you joy, consider donating them to a thrift store or charitable organization so the items can bring joy to someone else.

We found one flaw to Kondo’s method though, the white t-shirt. Some things are staples that don’t necessarily spark joy but are essential to keep on hand.

Organization is especially important for kids, so we found some easy ways to help your child get and stay organized without being overwhelmed.

First, start by separating the mess. You and your child can make a game of making piles of similar items – costumes on one side of the room and LEGOS on the other. After you’ve organized the mess, put the piles into clear containers where your child can easily see their toys. The clear containers also make it easier for kids to put away their stuff later.

Kondo’s method can be applied to more than just your closet. It can help you clean out your kitchen, your garage, or other parts of your home too.

Keeping your life organized can be a constant battle, but Kondo’s one simple question can help you get started.