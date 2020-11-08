Drive-in family fun in Bellevue!

Vasa Park Resort shows movies three nights a week. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash — It's movie night along Lake Sammamish, three nights a week.

The Vasa Park Resort, a boating, camping, swimming, and event venue, offers drive-in movies on their ballfield every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer.

Tuesday nights feature family fare. Friday is action movie night, and Saturday showcases classic romantic comedies. The audio is broadcast right to your FM radio, and concessions are available.

Bring a mask. COVID regulations including social distancing are enforced.