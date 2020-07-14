Talk to your teen about missing life's milestones, they're as disappointed as you are

Teenwise Seattle Coach Sheri Gazitt shared key components for helping our children through disappointing times, "One of them is to let go of what we knew to be the norm. And that's a conversation, again, with our kids, 'What was life like before we got sheltered in place and what it's like now?'

And we also need to be able to let go of some of those things because it isn't going to become, you know, normal, if ever, for a very long time. So, we can talk to our kids about what is it that we appreciate that has changed like we're not as busy, we have more time together. Thinking about, 'We have more time to read, more downtime, more time to be creative, to be outdoors.' So, really letting go of what was. And then, think about what our future looks like, 'What can we control? And what do we want that newness to look like?'"

