How to talk to kids about the election

SEATTLE — The 2020 election is top of mind and on the tip of tongue for many Americans and sometimes the conversation isn't what we'd call "neighborly". The often contentious tone between adults can be confusing for kids. As a parents, we can take advantage of a teachable moment to make a positive impact on our kids and impress upon them not only the importance of civic engagement, but of civility in public discourse. Rachael Buchholz, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic Kids, joins us with some helpful advice on how to help our kids make sense of it all.