Creating more Muslim characters for young readers

SEATTLE — When kids can see characters in their books that look like them or have the same cultural experiences, it can be a powerful thing. That's why authors like Hena Khan have worked so hard to increase the representation of Muslim characters in their books. Hena's book Amina's Voice helped launch Salaam Reads which is the first and only publishing imprint dedicated to exclusively feature Muslim characters and stories for young readers of all ages.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.