'We want a family' | Trio of brothers hoping to be adopted by the same family

Twins Aiden and Marshall are 10 years old and their older brother, Bobby, is 11.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Like a trio of bear cubs frolicking in the forest, when Aiden, Bobby and Marshall walk into a room, it's hard to miss them.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker had the pleasure of meeting up with the brothers at Gattitown in Round Rock – a child's paradise with endless games, a delicious buffet and a movie room.

All three boys have vibrant personalities and a contagious sense of humor. William, who prefers to go by Bobby, is the oldest at 11 years old. Twins Aiden and Marshall are 10.

After playing games at Gattitown, each boy was asked what his brothers mean to him.

"They mean love," Aiden said.

"They mean friendship to me," Marshall said.

"They're good Halloween candy-eating brothers. I had this whole bag of Halloween candy and almost all of it was gone. And so, I blamed them," Bobby said.

Aiden said he and his brothers are tired of having to live at The Ranch, a home for at-risk children in foster care.

"We want a family," Aiden said. "I've been at The Ranch way longer than Marshall and Bobby. I've been here for three years. I have to move from one house to another ... I got here first, he [Marshall] got here second and he [Bobby] got here last."

The brothers like reading, watching movies, acting out skits and eating pizza. They call themselves the "Three Stooges" and even act out a skit as Larry, Curly and Moe!

"It's my favorite thing to do!" Aiden said.

To learn more about these brothers or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.