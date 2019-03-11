SEATTLE — Ask any parent about the most stressful time of the day and they will all say the same thing: the morning rush out the door.

However, there are ways to make it easier.

Certified Parenting Coach Beaven Walters said by taking a few simple steps and changing your attitude, any stressful morning can turn into a positive start.

First, Walters said to try and avoid yelling to get the kids to move faster because most times it has the opposite effect. Also, she advises parents to make sure they get up early and get themselves ready before the kids are even out of bed.

Walters said small adjustments can make a big difference in managing frustration.

KING 5's Amity Addrisi will continue her series on decoding parenting throughout the year.

Beaven Walters has more at The3DParent.com