The fun and creative way to learn about Washington's ecosystem

Seattle’s Burke Museum is offering fun online activities for kids and families.

SEATTLE — It's time to get to know your neighbors!

The Burke Museum's new YouTube series Drawing Wild Washington, teaches folks to draw amazing plants and animals from all over the state, from artist Jed Dunkerley.

“It gives you some techniques and some insides and you can consume it whenever you want,” said Jed .

The how-to videos are completely free, plus fans can download coloring pages from Jed's Ecosystems of Washington mural at the Burke.

Episode topics include the coastal Marine Ecosystem, where you can learn more about Orca whales, bull kelp, and even an octopus! The Puget Sound Wetlands episode will give you knowledge of heron, beaver, and more.

It's not just animals. You can even learn about the Washington temperate rainforest, alpine ecosystem, and ponderosa pine woodland.

“It’s for people that are curious about the natural world, during the process I learn a lot of stuff.”

Jed uses a technique call shape building where you break everything down into simple geometric and built it back up.

“What it does for me know more than everything is that it give me something constructive to do that is creative and I can share.”