Family of dinosaurs discovered in Renton

Kindness has not gone extinct.

RENTON, Wash. — The Waldron family is getting ready to do what they do best: Make other people happy.

Matthew Waldron said, "I go around with a camera and people are like, 'Oh, is this a thing?'"

Yes, it's a thing. An entire family dressed as dinosaurs, roaming the sidewalks of Western Washington.

At the height of the pandemic, Waldron's wife, Justine, who has severe asthma, was looking for a safe way to get out of the house.

"This is the perfect social distancing outfit," she said while wearing the inflatable fabric costume.

She talked Matthew and their kids, Sophi, TJ and Milo, into joining in. It quickly became the Renton family's big, happy, weird thing.

"Well, when you say it like that!" Matthew laughed.

But it's not just for them, Justine said.

"During a pandemic it's a really sad time and people are stuck inside, so we were just running around to make people smile and laugh."

The Waldrons' prehistoric party pops up around the neighborhood wherever and whenever it's needed, supporting small businesses and making celebrations special.

"Socially distanced birthday greetings for our neighbors," Justine said, "And then we'll randomly go to places, too."

Maybe you've seen them at the mall, or goofing around at the gum wall.

"She put balloons in the little dinosaurs' mouths to make it look like they were blowing bubbles," Matthew said.

Sometimes, they lend their dino power to a cause, like fighting racism or getting out the vote.

"Shoot, a big yellow dinosaur is going to get somebody's attention," Matthew said.

They don't accept cash. They get paid in smiles. Although, sometimes, TJ requires a small stipend from Mom and Dad.

"He's the one with the salary," joked Justine.

Rain or shine, these 'Happysauruses' pursue their mission of joy.

Justine said, "It does get hot in the summertime, so we try to stick to the shade.

They vow to keep the rest of us smiling, even when life is hard.

Matthew said, "2020 has kind of kicked our butts, let's just say that."

Both Matt and Justine have lost jobs due to the pandemic. And both have health challenges. But they'll tell you this isn't really about them. It's about seeing a world that could use a little more joy. And making it happen.