Erica Barnett tells the messy, ugly, unvarnished truth about addiction and recovery

In Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse, and Recovery, the Seattle journalist gets real about the struggles of addiction and overcoming shame. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Erica Barnett is known for her independent journalism covering Seattle City Hall through her website The C is for Crank.

But now she's writing about something very different - her own struggle with addiction in her new book Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse, and Recovery.

She spoke with Margaret Larson about the process of writing this book, and how overcoming addiction gives her a unique perspective on some the people she now writes about.