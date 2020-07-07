Erica Barnett tells the messy, ugly, unvarnished truth about addiction and recovery

SEATTLE — Erica Barnett is known for her independent journalism covering Seattle City Hall through her website The C is for Crank.
But now she's writing about something very different - her own struggle with addiction in her new book Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse, and Recovery.
She spoke with Margaret Larson about the process of writing this book, and how overcoming addiction gives her a unique perspective on some the people she now writes about.
ABOUT THE BOOK: "With remarkably brave and vulnerable writing, Barnett expands on her personal story to confront the dire state of addiction in America, the rise of alcoholism in American women in the last century, and the lack of rehabilitation options available to addicts. At a time when opioid addiction is a national epidemic and one in twelve Americans suffers from alcohol abuse disorder, Quitter is essential reading for our age and an ultimately hopeful story of Barnett’s own hard-fought path to sobriety." -penguinrandomhouse.com
