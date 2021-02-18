In a workout rut? Here are some easy ways to get your body moving

"24 Ways To Move More" challenges folks to take on two new activities -- like roller skating, snowshoeing, tree climbing and more -- every month for a year!

SEATTLE — Being stuck at home for almost a year has made a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of our lives -- including how much we get moving. Let's just say... if you've fallen into a sedentary lifestyle, you're not alone!

Nicole Tsong, energy coach and Seattle Times columnist, wants to help bring movement back into our lives. She joined us to chat about her new book, 24 Ways To Move More, which encourages readers to try out two new activities each month of the year -- each acting as a sort of trial to find a hobby you'll love and continue in the future. Plus, she demonstrates 5 easy moves to get started on your journey to a more active lifestyle:

Twist Squat Lunge Plank Hip stretch

ABOUT THE BOOK: Your body is made to move and is designed to adapt to a range of activity--climbing, sprinting, carrying heavy things, walking long distances. Yet today we move less than ever before. Yoga instructor and fitness expert Nicole Tsong wants to change that. She has tried hundreds of different types of movement and in this new guide, she shares which of those are the most fun, accessible, and body-beneficial.