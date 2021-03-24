What's the deal with the mushroom trend?!

A new book is telling us why we should be eating more (and more kinds) of mushrooms! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — When you think mushrooms, chances are you'll picture white button mushrooms or portabello. But did you know there are tons of other edible and medicinal mushrooms on the market that provide the body with a variety of key nutrients?

Christopher Hobbs is a mycologist and herbalist who takes a fascinating look at fungi in his new book, Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide. Studies show that taking in more mushrooms and more kinds of mushrooms has great long-term benefits for your health, sometimes even preventative from disease. He joins New Day NW to explain the difference between medicinal and edible mushrooms and share how we can best use medicinal mushrooms like reishi and for the best health effects.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Christopher Hobbs' Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide (March 2021) profiles the most powerful medicinal mushrooms, explaining the nutritional and medicinal compounds in each one, and providing detailed instructions on how to select, store, and prepare each variety for use.

Mushrooms profiled include:

Lion’s Mane

Psilocybin

Chaga

Oyster Mushrooms

Reishi

Turkey Tale

Shiitake

Whether growing or foraging mushrooms, or sourcing them from a local provider, this essential handbook will guide readers in consuming and making health-boosting medicine while stunning photography throughout introduces them to the natural beauty of these often-overlooked specimens.