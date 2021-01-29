Is there a healthy way to go Keto?

The ketogenic diet has as many critics as it does fans. The new book "The Case for Keto" tells us how to do it right

The "keto" (ketogenic) diet is one of the most talked-about diets out there right now. It calls for eating little to no carbs, sugars, and grains -- and a high amount of fats and protein. This puts your body into a state of ketosis, where it burns fat and turns it into fuel.

Science and Health Journalist Gary Taubes' new book The Case for Keto explains how the keto diet can be beneficial, using science to guide his thinking. He joined New Day NW to explain more about what going keto looks like.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Based on twenty years of investigative reporting and interviews with 100 practicing physicians who embrace the keto lifestyle as the best prescription for their patients’ health, Gary Taubes gives us a manifesto for the twenty-first-century fight against obesity and diabetes.

For years, health organizations have preached the same rules for losing weight: restrict your calories, eat less, exercise more. So why doesn’t it work for everyone? Taubes, whose seminal book Good Calories, Bad Calories and cover stories for The New York Times Magazine changed the way we look at nutrition and health, sets the record straight.

The Case for Keto puts the ketogenic diet movement in the necessary historical and scientific perspective. It makes clear the vital misconceptions in how we’ve come to think about obesity and diet (no, people do not become fat simply because they eat too much; hormones play the critical role) and uses the collected clinical experience of the medical community to provide essential practical advice.