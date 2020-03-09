x
If you only own one piece of fitness equipment, make it dumbbells

Crossfit Trainer Stephen Hitt says dumbbells are the most versatile and give you most bang for your buck. Here are his favorite dumbbell moves. #NewDayNW
Credit: King 5
King 5's Jordan Wilkerson gets fit with dumbbell workout

SEATTLE — Trainer Stephen Hitt put New Day guest host Jordan Wilkerson through a challenging workout using just dumbbells.  Hitt, from Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood and South Lake Union says if you only invest in one type of gym equipment, it needs to be dumbbells.

Here's his workout:

7-12 Repetitions of each movement:

Pulling Movements

  • Dumbbell Renegade Row
  • Dumbbell Deadlift
  • Dumbbell Snatch

Pressing Movements

  • Dumbbell Strict Press
  • Dumbbell Push Press
  • Dumbbell Floor Press

Squats

  • Dumbbell Goblet Squat
  • Double Dumbbell Front Squat
  • Dumbbell Thruster

