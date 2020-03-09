If you only own one piece of fitness equipment, make it dumbbells

SEATTLE — Trainer Stephen Hitt put New Day guest host Jordan Wilkerson through a challenging workout using just dumbbells. Hitt, from Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood and South Lake Union says if you only invest in one type of gym equipment, it needs to be dumbbells.
Here's his workout:
7-12 Repetitions of each movement:
Pulling Movements
- Dumbbell Renegade Row
- Dumbbell Deadlift
- Dumbbell Snatch
Pressing Movements
- Dumbbell Strict Press
- Dumbbell Push Press
- Dumbbell Floor Press
Squats
- Dumbbell Goblet Squat
- Double Dumbbell Front Squat
- Dumbbell Thruster
