Spring clean your diet! How to start eating healthy

Spring cleaning season is just around the corner. That doesn't only have to mean tidying up around the house -- it's a great time to start cleaning your diet, too! Registered Seattle dietitian Ginger Hultin of Champagne Nutrition agrees that with great seasonal produce available, now is a great time to stock up. However, the first step does not need to mean heading to the grocery store. She joins New Day NW to share her tips:
- Start by spring cleaning your kitchen cabinets, cupboards, and refrigerator/freezer
- Focus on your schedule: eat balanced meals regularly throughout the day
- Hydrate to fuel your body
- Add in seasonal fruits and veggies to maximize vitamins and minerals in a natural way
- Toss in some fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, basil, and mint for antioxidants
