Diet Fitness

Spring clean your diet! How to start eating healthy

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Now is a great time to start spring cleaning your healthy living lifestyle

Spring cleaning season is just around the corner. That doesn't only have to mean tidying up around the house -- it's a great time to start cleaning your diet, too! Registered Seattle dietitian Ginger Hultin of Champagne Nutrition agrees that with great seasonal produce available, now is a great time to stock up. However, the first step does not need to mean heading to the grocery store. She joins New Day NW to share her tips:

  • Start by spring cleaning your kitchen cabinets, cupboards, and refrigerator/freezer
  • Focus on your schedule: eat balanced meals regularly throughout the day
  • Hydrate to fuel your body
  • Add in seasonal fruits and veggies to maximize vitamins and minerals in a natural way
  • Toss in some fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, basil, and mint for antioxidants

