3 essential exercise moves anyone can do everyday - Get Fit

SEATTLE — Stuck inside or living in a small space doesn't mean you can't stay fit. Trainers at CrossFit Industrious in Lynnwood show us 3 essential moves that you can modify as you get stronger.

If you prefer to workout with a coach, the gym is holding live ZOOM workouts.