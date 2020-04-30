3 essential exercise moves anyone can do everyday - Get Fit

SEATTLE — Stuck inside or living in a small space doesn't mean you can't stay fit. Trainers at CrossFit Industrious in Lynnwood show us 3 essential moves that you can modify as you get stronger.
CrossFit Games Champion Katherine Stojkovic and Gym Owner and trainer Stephen Hitt demoed squats, push-ups, and explosive jumps: the 3 moves you need for a complete workout.
If you prefer to workout with a coach, the gym is holding live ZOOM workouts.
