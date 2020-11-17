You've heard inflammation causes issues in the body but what does it actually do and how can you fight it?

SEATTLE — You've heard inflammation can cause a lot of issues in the body, but what does that actually mean? Registered Dietitian Ginger Hultin's book, Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Prep explains all and takes a look at some of the foods that can fight it.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Ginger Hultin's Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Prep: Reduce inflammation with good food―84 easy recipes and 6 weeks of meal prep plans.

Sticking to an anti inflammatory diet can feel overwhelming, but the Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Prep cookbook makes it efficient, effective, and delicious to improve your health. This book shows you how to make perfectly portioned, pre-prepared meals for six full weeks, so whenever you open your fridge or freezer, you’ll have healthy, home-cooked, anti inflammatory options ready to go.