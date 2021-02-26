The best tips for running in bad weather

Tim McConnell of West Seattle Runner has some great tips to make running in the rain, dark and cold easier and safer.

SEATTLE — A lot of people have taken up running over the past year, but doing it during our cold, rainy days isn't always fun. Thankfully, Tim McConnell of West Seattle Runner has some tips to help you get through the not-so-great running weather.

When you run at night, McConnell emphasizes being safe and visible.

"I have a thing I tell people," he says. "Black looks really cool, until you get hit by a car. Avoid black, unless it's super reflective."

McConnell suggests wearing bright colors at night, and investing in both light up and reflective gear. If you have trouble seeing the pavement when you run at night, there are lights you can attach to a hat or shirt to illuminate the way.

"Be obnoxiously bright, it's the best way to keep yourself safe," McConnell says. "There's tons of head lamps that are made specifically for running."

When you run in the rain, waterproof armbands and running belts will help keep your phone safe.

And McConnell recommends wearing a water-repelling jacket as opposed to a waterproof jacket. Waterproof jackets tend to heat up quickly, which might become too toasty when you run.

When you run in the cold, it's important to keep your core warm with a vest. McConnell also has a very helpful tip:

"The trick is to dress like it's 15 to 20 degrees warmer than it is outside, because you heat up when you run," he says. "So, if it's 45 degrees, dress like it's 65 degrees."

You want to dress appropriately for the weather, but your body heats up when you run - so it's all about finding that sweet spot.

If you have something that Raynaud's Phenomenon, though, where your extremities become numb and turn colors in the cold, a sturdy pair of gloves is a must-have.

"A good set of gloves goes a long way," McConnell says. "Wind-proof, waterproof, and even a shell that's just resistant."

And as for running in the snow?

Just don't do it, McConnell says.

"For our run groups, we recommend when it's snowing, don't run," he says. "If you have to do something, do cross-training. but if it's more treacherous to walk, it's going to be more treacherous to run."