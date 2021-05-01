Up your fitness game: 3 targeted workouts for whole body transformation

15 minutes and 5 exercises you can do at home to target abs and back. Crossfit Industrious owner, Stephen Hitt has a new workout each day.

SEATTLE — Better fitness and workouts top the list for resolutions at the start of each year. Stephen Hitt, owner, and trainer at Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood and South Lake Union says the key to staying with it is to start slow and simple.

He's got 3 workouts, each 15-20 minutes that you can rotate.

5 exercises for your ABS and Arms

Do 15 reps of each exercise and repeat the circuit for a total of 15 minutes

Russian Twist

Bicep Curl

Reverse Sit-up

The Press

Mountain Climbers

Legs & Back Workout You Can Do At Home

Stephen Hitt, owner, and trainer at Crossfit Industrious crafted this workout so that all the moves can be done with bodyweight or things you can find around the house.

Total Body Workout - Smash Those Resolutions!