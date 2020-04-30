x
3 essential exercise moves anyone can do everyday - Get Fit

Squats, push-ups and explosive jumps can be modified for any fitness level. Crossfit trainer Stephen Hitt says these 3 essential exercises can be done anywhere.
Credit: Katherine Stojkovic
Essential moves you need for a complete workout

SEATTLE — Stuck inside or living in a small space doesn't mean you can't stay fit.  Trainers at CrossFit Industrious in Lynnwood show us 3 essential moves that you can modify as you get stronger. 

CrossFit Games Champion Katherine Stojkovic and Gym Owner and trainer Stephen Hitt demoed the 3 moves you need for a complete workout.

The Moves:

  • Squats
  • Push-Ups
  • Explosive Jumps

If you prefer to workout with a coach, the gym is holding live ZOOM workouts

