Invited to a wedding during the pandemic? Here's how to navigate

Should we still buy a gift, or can we skip the registry? Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann gives us her tips on navigating weddings in the era of COVID-19

Weddings can be some of the most joyous celebrations we can attend in our lifetime. However, for the past couple of months, those events have changed drastically. Many couples who planned to have their weddings in 2020 either downsized, postponed, or even canceled -- opting to elope instead.

With this comes lots of questions. If you received an invite before the change of plans was announced, should you still send a gift? Or perhaps the wedding in question wasn't canceled but you don't feel comfortable attending - How do you politely decline?

Etiquette Expert and founder of The Swann School of Protocol Elaine Swann joins New Day NW to discuss how we can best navigate weddings during this unprecedented time in history -- whether we're the guest or the couple. Her newest book, Let Crazy Be Crazy, is on bookshelves now.