KOOTENAI, Idaho — The City of Post Falls dashed homeowners' hopes to turn the iconic "Amway House" located along the Spokane River into a bed breakfast or wedding venue.

Owners of the 28,000-square-foot mansion on Parkwood Place near Black Bay Park initially applied for special use permit that would allow the mansion to be classified as a bed and breakfast. Many people attended the Tuesday night Planning and Zoning Committee meeting where board members rejected that proposal.

At that meeting, neighbors expressed concerns with traffic and potential noise.

"I'd just like each of the commissioners, as you're making this decision, to just picture your street and picture your kids out there and, you know, somebody watering the flowers and there's an event," one resident said.

Despite Tuesday night's outcome, realtor John Beutler says he remains optimistic and will work to address neighbors concerns before reapplying for a permit.

Listed for just under $8.5 million right now, the iconic "Amway House" has been on the market for nearly a decade.

The home is owned by the Puryear family and became known as the "Amway house" due to the couple's association with the company. While built as a private home, the mansion has hosted various Amway company events over the years.

The mansion notably touts 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms on a 3.8-acre lot. Other features include access to the Spokane River, an outdoor saltwater pool, a tennis court and an indoor home theater.

"It's an Inland Northwest icon," said realtor John Beutler of the Amway house. "When you walk into the house, the entry is so grand. It kind of reminds you of a small five-star hotel."

Attempts to sell the home have apparently failed, though. According to local news reports, the home was listed for $20 million in 2010. Its current price sits at $8,495,000.

"What we're finding is that it's a lot of house for just one family," Beutler said.

The realtor added that he's had several people inquire about purchasing the property and turning it into an event space, such as a bed and breakfast.

The amount of inquires prompted Beutler and the Puryears to seek a special use permit from the city.

"Everything is there for someone to utilize it and enjoy it," Beutler said, adding that the home is "ideally situated" for weddings and private gatherings.

The Puryears were in talks with a neighboring landowner to buy a one-acre parcel of adjoining land that would be converted into a parking lot, according to documents submitted to the City of Post Falls. The lot would have accommodated approximately 100 to 120 vehicles.

The proposal was initially met with some concern from neighbors who worry about increased traffic and noise from associated events at the property. Multiple neighbors told KREM they had signed a petition asking the city to deny the group's special use permit.

"We're concerned if they go big time bed and breakfast, we don't know what that really entails," said Dennis Sellers, who lives down the street from the Amway home.

He feared noise from events at the property may rob the neighborhood's sense of peace and quiet.

"It's going to undo the very reason we moved here for," he added.

Maureen Hansen, another neighbor, said she and other neighbors worried about increased wear and tear and neighborhood roads leading to the property. Hansen added that caretakers and associated staff with the home have always been good neighbors, but she and others were still wary of the process.

Beutler said he understood the concerns of neighbors and emphasized that those associated with the Amway house wanted to be good neighbors.

"We don't want to be a negative impact on the neighborhood at all," he said.

Buetler said the home's private design would separate the property from other homes and an additional parking lot would afford onsite parking for attendees.

Buetler said the owners would notify neighbors before events took place. The property would also cater to more refined and higher quality events, he said.