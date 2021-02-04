All about botox! What first-timers should know before they go

As "Instagram vs. Reality" becomes more of the norm, more people are getting preventative botox at a younger age. But how does the process work -- and can it work naturally?
With so much controversy surrounding these anti-wrinkle injections, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Sheila explains who the surgery is right for and how to get it done safely and effectively.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.