Podcast looks at what it means to be a 'Balanced Black Girl'

Creator Lestraundra Alfred tackles issues on race, career development, self care and beyond!

SEATTLE — We're currently living through a racial equity movement unlike anything America has seen in recent decades. That, coupled with a historic pandemic has created a stressful and sometimes dangerous environment for millions of people living in this country.

Lestraundra Alfred is the creator of the Balanced Black Girl podcast where she interviews all sorts of voices on a range of issues that impact the Black and POC women's community.

She spoke with Margaret about what it looks like to be a 'balanced Black girl' in this time.