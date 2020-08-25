x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Life

From first date to 60 years wed - 5 Tips for a successful marriage

Arve' and Ida Solomon, the in-laws of Evening's Angela Poe Russell say it's about respect, listening and more. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Marriage is exciting, it's fun and it's romantic.  But a successful marriage is also a lot of work.  

New Day guest host Angela Poe Russell from King 5's Evening is about to celebrate her 1 year anniversary with her husband Victor.  So she wanted to talk about relationships with someone who was definitely making it work.  

Her Father-in-Law Arve' Solomon shared his 5 tips for a successful marriage.  Arve' and Ida have been married for 60 years.

Arve' Solomon's tips for a successful relationship:

  1.   Respect 
  2.    Listen 
  3.    Don't take your partner for granted 
  4.    Work well and play well 
  5.    Like the person

Photos: From first date to 60 years wed - 5 Tips for a successful marriage

1 / 6
Arve' and Ida Solomon
Arve' and Ida Solomon, 25th Wedding Anniversary

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.