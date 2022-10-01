New female grizzly cub, orphaned in Montana, arrives at Woodland Park Zoo

The female grizzly cub is the second to arrive to the zoo in the past three months.

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo has welcomed in a female grizzly bear cub that was orphaned by its mother in Montana this month, the zoo announced Wednesday.

After bringing in a brown bear cub rescued from Anchorage, Alaska in July, this female grizzly cub eventually will join it in Woodland Park Zoo's "Living Northwest Trail" after a 30-day quarantine in the zoo's hospital, per zoo policy.

The grizzly cub was orphaned after its mother was captured by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) after a number of different conflicts with humans in the Gardiner Basin. In the weeks prior to being caught, the bear had broken into a fenced compound, frequented a home that had no unsecured attractants or natural foods, and killed chickens secured by electric fencing, according to the zoo's release.

The Gardiner Basin is an area within Yellowstone National Park not too far from Gardiner, Montana. Where the bear was captured, however, was on private land within the Gardiner Basin.

“Unfortunately, human-bear conflicts are quite common. That’s why being bear smart is critical to reduce these conflicts. Coexisting with large, dangerous carnivores is challenging and one must remain vigilant,” said Kevin Murphy, interim senior director of animal management at Woodland Park Zoo. “Keeping garbage in secure containers and only putting it out on collection day, not feeding birds when one lives in bear habitat, and keeping pet food and other attractants in a secure building are simple precautions that people can take at home to keep bears, humans and other wildlife safe.”

The new female cub is yet to have a name and was determined to be too young to survive on its own.

Juniper was the brown bear cub who arrived at Woodland Park Zoo in July and is very similar in age to the new cub.

The zoo also has an older brown bear, 28-year-old Keema, but he will not be introduced to the cubs.