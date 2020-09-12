The first and only holiday lantern festival in Washington is here!

A special animal guest helps tell us about WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo, featuring over 300 lanterns! Sponsored by Woodland Park Zoo.

SEATTLE — You've never seen Woodland Park Zoo like this before!

Jaguars, flamingos, giraffes and more of your favorite animals are lighting up the grounds with their all-new WildLanterns holiday event! Featuring 300 individual lantern pieces and 60 wildlife nature scenes, this outdoor event is fun and safe for the whole family. It's seriously a selfie safari with countless photo-ops to make unique and unforgettable memories with your family.

Joining New Day Northwest to tell us all about this awesome way to celebrate the holidays is Animal Keeper Lindsay Simpson and her animal friend, Coba the Spectacled Owl. He's part of the zoo's Animal Ambassador program, teaching kids and adults about the importance of wildlife conservation.

Timed entry tickets to WildLanterns are now available for purchase at zoo.org/wildlanterns. Each ticket sold helps provide the best care for their nearly 900 animals, plus support for more than 30 wildlife conservation projects in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Get ready for the most LIT adventure of the season!