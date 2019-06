SANDY, Oregon — A cougar was caught on camera taking a nighttime stroll through a residential neighborhood near Sandy on Friday.

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured a clear glimpse of the cougar.

ODFW tells KGW that they will post signs in the area.

But, officials say the parks and greenways along the Sandy River corridor are a good habitat for cougars which means that sightings aren't uncommon.

There have not been any reports of any animals being attacked by cougars in that area.