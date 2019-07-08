BIDDEFORD, Maine — Make way for ducklings… lots of them!

Alfred Road in Biddeford had quite the traffic standstill around 8 a.m. Wednesday, but this wasn't due to summertime construction.

A mother duck was guiding her 45 ducklings across the five-lane road, and Karen Ramunno of Biddeford captured it all on video.

In two waves, the supermom guides 22 little ones from the yellow fire hydrant outside All Smiles Dental across Route 111 toward the pond near Southern Maine Health Care. Another 23 follow, including two stragglers.

The two-minute journey stopped two lanes of drivers in both directions, yet all the drivers, presumably on morning commutes, patiently took the moment in.

"Proof that there are more good people in this world than bad!" Ramunno wrote. "Not one person in the two lines of traffic were beeping or impatient with these guys! Even the last two stragglers!"

Good news — the two stragglers made it across safely, Ramunno said.